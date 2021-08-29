Tehran thieves attack car, steal COVID-19 shots
The police chief for Irans capital says a gang of thieves has robbed scores of COVID-19 vaccines after attacking a hired car carrying the doses, media reported.The robbery comes as Iran, with over 106,000 virus-related deaths, has the highest death toll in the Mideast but only 8 per cent of its people are fully vaccinated.Tehran police chief Hossein Rahimi said robbers attacked and seized 300 vaccines after a courier service left a Health Ministry medical storage facility south of the capital.
The robbery comes as Iran, with over 106,000 virus-related deaths, has the highest death toll in the Mideast but only 8 per cent of its people are fully vaccinated.
Tehran police chief Hossein Rahimi said robbers attacked and seized 300 vaccines after a courier service left a Health Ministry medical storage facility south of the capital. He did not say which vaccine was stolen. Iran generally uses the Chinese-made Sinopharm, although it also has used some Russian made Sputnik-V, AstraZeneca and its own domestic CovBarekat vaccine.
On Sunday, Iran registered 581 daily deaths and more than 31,000 new cases. Last week on Tuesday, Iran hit a record of 709 patients dying in a single day.
The country is struggling through a fifth wave of the disease driven by the highly contagious delta variant.
