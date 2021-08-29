J-K reports 169 COVID-19 cases, one death
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 169 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Sunday, taking its infection tally to 3,25,148 and the death toll to 4,407, officials said.
Twenty-four of the new infections were reported in Jammu division and 145 in Kashmir division, they said.
The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 65 new cases, followed by Baramulla with 35.
The number of active cases rose to 1,276 in the union territory, while 3,19,465 patients have recovered so far, they said.
The officials said there were 44 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as of now.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Baramulla
- Srinagar
- Jammu
- Mucormycosis
ALSO READ
Indian, Pakistani troops exchange sweets along LoC in Kashmir on Pak's I-Day
Youths of Jammu and Kashmir should work on realising their aspirations through democratic institutions: President.
Four CISF men get gallantry medal for blocking trucks carrying terrorists to Kashmir valley
6 Army men get Shaurya Chakra for anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir
A new dawn is rising in Jammu and Kashmir: President Kovind