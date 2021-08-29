Italy reports 37 coronavirus deaths and 5,959 new cases on Sunday
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 29-08-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 20:30 IST
Italy reported 37 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 54 the previous day, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 5,959 from 6,860, the health ministry said.
A total of 129,093 deaths linked to COVID-19 have been registered in Italy since its outbreak emerged in February last year. That is the second-highest tally in Europe behind Britain and the eighth-highest globally. Italy has reported 4.53 million cases to date.
