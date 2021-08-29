UK records 61 COVID deaths and 33,196 cases

Britain recorded a further 61 COVID deaths and 33,196 more cases on Sunday, official data showed. Infections in the last seven days rose by 5.8% on the week before, and weekly deaths jumped by 16%. The Sunday figure for fatalities tends to be lower than weekdays due to a delay by some hospitals in reporting deaths.

Britain has recorded an average of 114 daily deaths in the last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)