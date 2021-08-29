Left Menu

UK records 61 COVID deaths and 33,196 cases

Britain recorded a further 61 COVID deaths and 33,196 more cases on Sunday, official data showed. The Sunday figure for fatalities tends to be lower than weekdays due to a delay by some hospitals in reporting deaths. Britain has recorded an average of 114 daily deaths in the last week.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-08-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 20:41 IST
UK records 61 COVID deaths and 33,196 cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain recorded a further 61 COVID deaths and 33,196 more cases on Sunday, official data showed. Infections in the last seven days rose by 5.8% on the week before, and weekly deaths jumped by 16%. The Sunday figure for fatalities tends to be lower than weekdays due to a delay by some hospitals in reporting deaths.

Britain has recorded an average of 114 daily deaths in the last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021