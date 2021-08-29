Left Menu

Mumbai: 18 inmates of Mankhurd children's home found COVID-19 positive in 3 days

A total of 18 inmates of the childrens home in Mankhurd, an eastern suburb of Mumbai, were found infected with COVID-19 in three days, a civic official said on Sunday.Fifteen of these children were found infected on Friday, following which they were shifted to an isolation ward in Chembur, he said.

A total of 18 inmates of the children's home in Mankhurd, an eastern suburb of Mumbai, were found infected with COVID-19 in three days, a civic official said on Sunday.

Fifteen of these children were found infected on Friday, following which they were shifted to an isolation ward in Chembur, he said. ''One child was detected with the infection on Wednesday and rushed to Shatabdi Hospital. The next day, two more children were found coronavirus positive, while antigen and RT-PCR tests done on Friday found the infection in 15 children, taking the total count to 18. They have been admitted to a COVID-19 facility,'' he said.

He said such tests are being conducted on the inmates every month. On Thursday, the Mumbai civic body had said that 22 inmates of a private-run orphanage and boarding school, some of them below 12 years of age, had tested positive. Besides that, 14 children lodged at a government-run juvenile home - commonly called remand home at Ulhasnagar in Thane district had tested positive for coronavirus, an official had said on Saturday.

