Over 10,000 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses administered in Delhi on Sunday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 22:26 IST
Over 10,000 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in the national capital on Sunday, according to the data on CoWIN portal.

The number of doses was low since a majority of government vaccination centres are shut on Sundays.

According to a vaccination bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 1,85,555 doses were administered on Saturday, including 1,21,142 first doses.

It said the city received 34,470 doses of Covaxin and 1,61,540 doses of Covishield on Saturday. The national capital had two days of vaccine stocks left on Sunday morning.

On Sunday, 10,761 vaccine doses were administered here, taking the cumulative number of doses to 1,32,28,803, according to the CoWIN portal.

Out of over 1.32 crore doses, 37,75,909 were second doses, it said.

A majority of those vaccinated are from the 18-44 age group, almost double of those inoculated in the 45-60 age group, the data said.

It said over 73.03 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group have received at least one shot of the vaccine, while over 38.05 lakh people have been administered at least one jab in the 45-60 age bracket.

Over 21.19 lakh have received one dose of the vaccine among those aged above 60 years, it added.

