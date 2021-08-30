COVID-19: Assam reports 4 new deaths, 293 fresh cases

Assam reported four deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, while 293 more people tested positive, pushing the state’s infection tally to 5,88,318, the National Health Mission said.

The latest fatalities were reported from Cachar, Hojai, Kamrup Metropolitan and Udalguri districts.

The state’s Covid death toll stands at 5,640 persons.

According to the National Health Mission (NHM), 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.

With detection of 293 patients against testing of 39,337 samples on Sunday, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 0.74 per cent for the day, the NHM daily bulletin said.

The state had reported 586 coronavirus positive cases on Saturday against testing of 84,785 samples.

Currently, the state has a total of 5,702 active cases and they are being treated at different hospitals and Covid Care Centres (CCCs) across the state along with some being at home isolation.

Out of the new cases, the highest 74 patients were detected from Kamrup Metropolitan followed by 28 in Jorhat, 23 in Sivasagar and 21 in Nalbari.

With 5,88,318 total COVID-19 positive cases in Assam, the overall positivity rate stands at 2.74 per cent against total testing of 2,15,07,212 samples so far.

The Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises the Guwahati city, has so far reported a total of 1,18,712 cases of COVID-19.

During the day, the state reported more recoveries than the number of new infections at 674 discharges, NHM said in its daily bulletin.

In Assam, 5,75,629 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered and were discharged from different hospitals and CCCs.

The NHM further said that a total of 1,71,05,307 doses of Covid vaccines have been administered. This includes 1,40,64,179 first doses and 30,41,128 second doses.

It added that 96,593 people were vaccinated on Sunday, down from 2,74,578 on Saturday.

PTI TR SRY

