Brazil registers 298 new COVID-19 deaths -Health Ministry
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 30-08-2021 02:58 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 02:56 IST
Brazil recorded 13,210 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 298 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.
Brazil has registered more than 20 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 579,308, according to ministry data.
