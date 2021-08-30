Australia's Victoria state reports 73 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases

Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria, reported 73 new locally acquired coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period to Sunday evening, health officials said on Monday.

That was down from 92 cases reported the previous day, though Premier Dan Andrews has signalled that coronavirus restrictions are likely to be extended given the continued spread of the Delta variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)