Australia's most populous state reports record one-day rise in COVID-19 infections

Australia's most populous state on Monday reported a record one-day rise in new COVID-19 cases as the nation struggles to contain the highly infectious Delta variant.

New South Wales said it had detected 1,290 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, surpassing the previous record detected a day earlier when it reported 1,218 cases.

