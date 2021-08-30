New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19
Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2021 07:10 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 07:10 IST
New zealand reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, all in its biggest city Auckland, taking the total number of active cases in the latest community outbreak to 562.
The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 547 and 15 in the capital Wellington.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New zealand
- Wellington
- Auckland
Advertisement