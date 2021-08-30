Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19

New zealand reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, all in its biggest city Auckland, taking the total number of active cases in the latest community outbreak to 562. The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 547 and 15 in the capital Wellington.

Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan

Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn, has asked BioNTech SE to reserve 30 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for Taiwan, saying he had received a "very good" response. Taiwan's quest to access the vaccine, jointly developed with Pfizer Inc, has dragged on for months, hampered by accusations from Taipei of political interference from Beijing, which claims the island as Chinese territory. Beijing has denied the allegations.

U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 368,863,734 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 440,028,085 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from 367,911,870 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 28 out of 439,428,235 doses delivered.

Japan govt says needs more data before deciding on mixed use of COVID-19 vaccines

Japan's top government spokesman, Katsunobu Kato, said on Monday there was not enough data yet to actively promote the mixed use of COVID-19 vaccines, and that further information was needed before reaching any decision on the matter. The comment comes after Taro Kono, minister in charge of Japan's vaccination programme, said on Sunday Japan is looking into the possibility of mixing shots of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine with those developed by other drug makers in a bid to speed up its vaccine rollout.

China reports 23 COVID-19 cases for Aug 29, none local

China reported 23 confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 29, down from 33 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission on Monday. All the cases were imported, the health authority said, the same as the previous day.

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand on Monday reported what authorities said was the country's first recorded death linked to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The information was released by the health ministry following a review by an independent COVID-19 vaccine safety monitoring board of the death of a woman after receiving the vaccine. The ministry's statement did not give the woman's age.

Japan's Gunma prefecture reports contaminant in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

A contaminant was found in Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday in Japan's Gunma prefecture, near Tokyo, the latest such case in the country involving the U.S. company's vaccines. A tiny, black substance was found in a Moderna Inc vaccine vial, prompting the prefecture to suspend inoculation using vaccines from the Moderna lot from which the vial had come, a Gunma prefecture official said.

Australian state warns COVID-19 hospitalisations to peak in October

Australia's most populous state New South Wales, the epicentre of its current COVID-19 outbreak, will hit a peak in intensive care hospitalisations in October as cases accumulate, amid reporting of a record daily rise in new infections on Monday. New South Wales declared a record 1,290 new cases as the nation struggles to contain the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

A weary Australia plans reopening as COVID-19 death toll hits 1,000

As Australia's COVID-19 deaths exceed 1,000, a grim toll but modest by global standards, a country that has used relentless lockdowns now faces perhaps its biggest health policy challenge of the pandemic - how to reopen. The highly infectious Delta variant has breached the country's fortress-style controls and entrenched itself deep enough in Sydney, Australia's biggest city, and with a foothold in Melbourne, that authorities have dispensed with plans to eliminate it.

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," Fauci told CNN's "State of the Union" program. "We've done this for decades and decades, requiring polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis" vaccinations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)