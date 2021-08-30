Left Menu

Delta Plus COVID variant cases in Rudraprayag risen to 15

The number of Delta Plus COVID variant cases in Rudraprayag has risen to 15 after a fresh case was reported, said the district health department on Monday.

ANI | Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 30-08-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 13:07 IST
Delta Plus COVID variant cases in Rudraprayag risen to 15
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The number of Delta Plus COVID variant cases in Rudraprayag has risen to 15 after a fresh case was reported, said the district health department on Monday. According to the Health Department, the virus has been confirmed on August 27 by the patient's test report. The patient has no symptoms so far and is being monitored daily by being kept under home isolation. Along with this, RT-PCR tests are being done on people of the village including his family members.

"Information about the traveling history of the infected person is being obtained," said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr BK Shukla. "In Udham Singh Nagar, 3 more cases of Delta Plus variant have been reported, taking its number to 5, out of which one infected person is missing," said Uttarakhand Health dept.

As the cases are rising, the administration and health department have increased checking in the Sirohbagad and Chirbatia border of the district in view of the possibility of a third wave. The Health Department team has sent samples of 133 people who came in contact with the disease to NCDC Lab in New Delhi. So far, the Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus has been found in five people in the district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021