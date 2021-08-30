France requires virus pass for 2M workers

Left Menu

PTI | Paris | Updated: 30-08-2021 14:57 IST
Some 2 million French workers in restaurants and other service jobs must now show a health pass to go to work, as part of government virus-fighting efforts.

The public is already required to show the pass to go to French restaurants, tourist sites, and many other public venues. Starting Monday, all staff members must also show the pass, which requires proof of vaccination, a fresh negative virus test, or recovery from COVID-19. Those who don't risk suspension or other punishment, and businesses that don't comply face potential fines.

Nearly 72% of French people have had at least one virus dose and more than 64% are fully vaccinated. A small but vocal minority of people who oppose vaccinations or the health pass system have held weekly protests around the country since July.

France recorded the second-highest number of infections in Europe over the past month, but its summer spike in cases has started to subside since the government imposed stricter vaccination and other virus rules. The country has reported more than 114,000 virus-related deaths.

