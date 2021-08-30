Higher European COVID-19 transmission rates "deeply worrying" - WHO Europe head
An increase in COVID-19 transmission rates across Europe over the last two weeks combined with low levels of vaccination in some countries are "deeply worrying", the head of WHO in Europe, Hans Kluge, told a news briefing on Monday.
