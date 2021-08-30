An increase in COVID-19 transmission rates across Europe over the last two weeks combined with low levels of vaccination in some countries are "deeply worrying", head of the World Health Organization in Europe Hans Kluge said. A third-dose booster shot of the vaccination is a way to keep the most vulnerable safe and "not a luxury", he added.

EUROPE * Several thousand people marched through the streets of Berlin on Sunday for the second day of unauthorized protest against vaccinations and restrictions aimed at curbing a fourth wave of the pandemic.

ASIA-PACIFIC * New Zealand's prime minister extended a lockdown in Auckland by two weeks, while officials reported the country's first death linked to the Pfizer vaccine.

* The Philippines reported 22,366 new cases, its largest daily increase, bringing the Southeast Asian country's total confirmed infections to 1.976 million. * Apple supplier Foxconn's founder Terry Gou has asked BioNTech to reserve 30 million doses of its vaccine for Taiwan.

* Malaysia's prime minister is under quarantine after close contact with a COVID-19 patient, his office said. * India's rising output of vaccines and the inoculation of more than half its adult population with at least one dose are raising hopes the country will return as an exporter within months.

* Japan's top government spokesman said there was not enough data yet to promote the mixed-use of vaccines. The country also closed a school in Chiba after confirming cases in two teachers who accompanied students to watch the Paralympic Games, a city official said. * Australia faces perhaps its biggest health policy challenge of the pandemic: how to reopen. Intensive care cases in New South Wales will also hit a peak in October as infections accumulate, the premier of the country's most populous state said.

AMERICAS * Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday he supported vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the Delta variant continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Israel on Sunday began offering a booster to children as young as 12, and its prime minister said a campaign that began a month ago among seniors has slowed a rise in severe illness caused by the Delta variant.

* Yemen received its first shipment of vaccines made by Johnson & Johnson on Sunday, roughly 151,000 doses, the health ministry said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Moderna's vaccine contamination woes in Japan have widened, with another million doses being suspended after foreign substances were found in more batches and two people died following shots from affected lots. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares perked up and the dollar fell to two-week lows after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell struck a dovish tone at the central bank's long-awaited symposium, although investors remained cautious about prospects in China. * The economies in France and the eurozone should be back to pre-COVID levels in early 2022 or maybe earlier, the Bank of France's governor said.

* Denmark's government raised its economic growth forecast for this year, as it expects the recovery from the impact of the pandemic to kick in sooner than expected. * Thailand's cabinet approved a further 44.3 billion baht ($1.37 billion) in relief measures, a government spokesman said, as the country struggles with its worst outbreak.

($1 = 32.4300 baht)

