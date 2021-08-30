Vice president asks DRDO scientists to intensify research to combat future pandemics effectively

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday asked the scientists of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to intensify research to effectively combat any future pandemic.

Around 25 scientists and technicians from the Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS), one of the labs of the DRDO, met Naidu at his residence in New Delhi.

''Interacting with them, Shri Naidu said that the pandemic has triggered unprecedented health crisis and severely impacted lives and livelihoods across the world,'' the DRDO said in a statement.

Lauding DIPAS and other DRDO labs for rising to the occasion and developing various indigenous products for the treatment and management of COVID-19, he said that in the wake of the emergence of new coronavirus variants, it is important to be ever vigilant to effectively tackle any future threats, the statement noted.

DRDO Chairman Satheesh Reddy briefed Naidu about various products and equipment developed indigenously by DRDO labs for the treatment and management of COVID-19. ''He expressed his gratitude to the Vice President for inviting the scientists and technicians and sharing his thoughts with them,'' the statement mentioned.

