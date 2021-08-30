Left Menu

Vice president asks DRDO scientists to intensify research to combat future pandemics effectively

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 18:20 IST
Vice president asks DRDO scientists to intensify research to combat future pandemics effectively
Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday asked the scientists of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to intensify research to effectively combat any future pandemic.

Around 25 scientists and technicians from the Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS), one of the labs of the DRDO, met Naidu at his residence in New Delhi.

''Interacting with them, Shri Naidu said that the pandemic has triggered unprecedented health crisis and severely impacted lives and livelihoods across the world,'' the DRDO said in a statement.

Lauding DIPAS and other DRDO labs for rising to the occasion and developing various indigenous products for the treatment and management of COVID-19, he said that in the wake of the emergence of new coronavirus variants, it is important to be ever vigilant to effectively tackle any future threats, the statement noted.

DRDO Chairman Satheesh Reddy briefed Naidu about various products and equipment developed indigenously by DRDO labs for the treatment and management of COVID-19. ''He expressed his gratitude to the Vice President for inviting the scientists and technicians and sharing his thoughts with them,'' the statement mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021