Denmark suggests a third vaccine for compromised

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 30-08-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 18:50 IST
Denmark suggests a third vaccine for compromised
Danish Health Authorities recommended Monday that people with severe immune deficiency get a third dose of coronavirus vaccine.

The Danish Medicines Agency said that some people “may have insufficient effect of vaccination against COVID-19, just as they may have reduced effect of other vaccines.” The government agency said it was a recommendation as to which groups should be offered revaccination with a third dose COVID-19 vaccine on the basis of severely weakened immune systems.

As of Sept. 10, Denmark will no longer consider COVID-19 as “a socially critical disease” and phase out the digital pass that required to enter restaurants, among other places, because of the large number of vaccination. More than 80 per cent of all people in Scandinavian the country over the age of 12 have been vaccinated twice, and Denmark has a target of reaching 90 per cent by Oct. 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

