Delhi to set up Modular 'Mohalla Clinics' to make healthcare accessible to remote areas
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday visited a new 'mohalla clinic' at Shakurbasti in Delhi, made from portable containers, which can be assembled quickly and fit into smaller spaces.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday visited a new 'mohalla clinic' at Shakurbasti in Delhi, made from portable containers, which can be assembled quickly and fit into smaller spaces. Speaking to ANI, Jain informed that the aim behind 'Mohalla clinic' is to reach the remote areas where healthcare infrastructure is less accessible.
"We have made modular 'Mohalla Clinic' in a shipping container. The idea is to reduce the time as the construction of clinics takes 3-5 months while this is made in a factory. It is stronger as well as portable", he stated. Jain further added that the Delhi government has made two such clinics for trial purposes. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shakurbasti
- Satyendar Jain
- Delhi
- Modular
- Mohalla
ALSO READ
Delhi govt constructing unique water extraction wells to meet 24x7 water demand: Satyendar Jain
Free and quality edu, healthcare behind development of US, UK; Delhi following suit: Satyendar Jain
Coronavirus: Delhi preparing to tackle third wave, says Satyendar Jain
COVID-19 situation is in control in Delhi, says Satyendar Jain
Satyendar Jain inaugurates 10 MW battery energy storage system