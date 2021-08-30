Left Menu

Over 64 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 64-crore mark on Monday, the Union health ministry said.

More than 53 lakh (53,37,042) doses of the vaccine were administered on Monday, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm.

The final report for the day would be compiled by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

