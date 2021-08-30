Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 1.8% over past week
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain has reported 26,476 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Monday, meaning cases reported between Aug. 24 and Aug. 30 were up by 1.8% compared with the previous seven days.
A further 48 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, taking the seven-day increase to 14.8%.
A total of 48.025 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by the end of Aug. 29 and 42.719 million people had received a second dose. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- William Schomberg
- Britain