Italy reports 53 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 4,257 new cases
Italy reported 53 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, up from 37 the previous day, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 4,257 from 5,959, the health ministry said. A total of 129,146 deaths linked to COVID-19 have been registered in Italy since its outbreak emerged in February last year. That is the second-highest tally in Europe behind Britain and the eighth-highest globally. Italy has reported 4.53 million cases to date.
Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,264 on Monday, up from 4,133 a day earlier. There were 50 new admissions to intensive care units, increasing from 44 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 548 from a previous 525.
Some 109,803 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 223,086, the health ministry said.
