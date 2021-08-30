Left Menu

Italy reports 53 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 4,257 new cases

Italy reported 53 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, up from 37 the previous day, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 4,257 from 5,959, the health ministry said. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 548 from a previous 525. Some 109,803 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 223,086, the health ministry said.

Italy reported 53 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, up from 37 the previous day, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 4,257 from 5,959, the health ministry said. A total of 129,146 deaths linked to COVID-19 have been registered in Italy since its outbreak emerged in February last year. That is the second-highest tally in Europe behind Britain and the eighth-highest globally. Italy has reported 4.53 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,264 on Monday, up from 4,133 a day earlier. There were 50 new admissions to intensive care units, increasing from 44 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 548 from a previous 525.

Some 109,803 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 223,086, the health ministry said.

