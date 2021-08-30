Left Menu

Delhi reports 20 new COVID cases, 1 death in last 24 hours

Delhi reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, according to a release issued by the Delhi health department.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 21:58 IST
Delhi reports 20 new COVID cases, 1 death in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, according to a release issued by the Delhi health department. There are as many as 375 active coronavirus cases in Delhi.

The test positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent and a total of 51387 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. In the last 24 hours, 36 people recovered from the virus, with this the cumulative recoveries rose up to 14,12,280 and the death toll in the metropolis stood at 25081.

According to the health bulletin, 51387 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, from which 41577 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 9810 were rapid antigen tests. The bulletin further added that 10826 people received COVID-19 vaccination in the last 24 hours, from these, 3412 were first dose beneficiaries and 7414 were second dose beneficiaries. So far, 1,32,13,444 cumulative beneficiaries have been vaccinated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021