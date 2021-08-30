Left Menu

Considering to seal building with over 5 COVID-19 cases: BMC chief

As COVID-19 cases in Mumbai witnessed a slight hike, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Chahal on Monday said that sealing buildings with over five positive cases should be strictly done again.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-08-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 23:22 IST
Considering to seal building with over 5 COVID-19 cases: BMC chief
BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As COVID-19 cases in Mumbai witnessed a slight hike, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Chahal on Monday said that sealing buildings with over five positive cases should be strictly done again. As per this, no one is allowed to enter the buildings which are sealed. Also, anyone inside the building is also barred from leaving. Workers and drivers coming for various works in such buildings will also be barred during the period.

Chahal added that there has been a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last few days. "Given our previous experience in this regard, we need to be very vigilant about the implementation of Covid preventive measures," he said. "In this connection, as per the rules already enforced, the building in which more than 5 COVID-19 infected patients are found is sealed, must be followed. Precautionary measures must be taken very strictly considering the possibility of a third wave and to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others," he added.

Chahal also instructed all BMC Hospitals and Jumbo Covid hospitals to be vigilant and to be well equipped in view of the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 and the possible outbreak of Delta plus strain of COVID-19 virus. All necessary facilities in all the hospitals, such as ambulances, health care staff, necessary equipment, medical stock of medicines, pills, injections, etc. were reviewed and updated as per the need. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021