CDC says no deaths reported among young adults due to heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said no deaths had been reported in young adults after a rare heart inflammation known as myocarditis, a known side effect of COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and Moderna.
So far, 2,574 preliminary cases of heart inflammation had been reported in the country so far, out of which 1,282 occurred after the Pfizer shots, and 557 after the Moderna vaccine.
