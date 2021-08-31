Left Menu

CDC: No deaths in young U.S. adults with myocarditis after Pfizer shot

The risk was also significantly higher among males than females, according to the CDC's data. A total of 2,574 preliminary cases of myocarditis or pericarditis, another rare type of heart inflammation, have been reported among those who received COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States, with about half occurring in those who got the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, about 20% among those who got the Moderna shot and the remainder in those who got Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-08-2021 00:47 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 00:45 IST
CDC: No deaths in young U.S. adults with myocarditis after Pfizer shot
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

There have been no reported deaths among young U.S. adults who developed a rare heart inflammation known as myocarditis after getting the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.

It is known that myocarditis occurs at a higher rate among those who contract COVID-19 than in those who have been vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine or the one produced by Moderna Inc. None of the 384 people between the ages of 16 to 29 who developed the heart condition after receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine died, the Atlanta-based health agency said at a meeting of its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

It added that there were no reported cases of deaths among those in that age group who had myocarditis after receiving the Moderna shot. The risk of myocarditis ranges from between 18.5 cases per 1 million doses after a second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to 20.2 per million doses after a second dose of the Moderna vaccine in those between the ages of 18 and 24, a higher risk than in other age groups. The risk was also significantly higher among males than females, according to the CDC's data.

A total of 2,574 preliminary cases of myocarditis or pericarditis, another rare type of heart inflammation, have been reported among those who received COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States, with about half occurring in those who got the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, about 20% among those who got the Moderna shot and the remainder in those who got Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global
3
Researchers find combination therapy cuts risk of heart attacks, strokes in half

Researchers find combination therapy cuts risk of heart attacks, strokes in ...

 Canada
4
New Zealand reports 1st virus vaccine death

New Zealand reports 1st virus vaccine death

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021