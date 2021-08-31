Novavax COVID-19 vaccine U.S. trial participants count as fully vaccinated two weeks after dosing -CDC
Novavax expects to file for U.S. emergency use authorization in the fourth quarter of 2021. The guidance offers clarity to participants in U.S. clinical vaccine trials at a time when more employers around the United States are mandating that staff get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Participants in Novavax Inc's late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial can be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after completing their two-dose vaccine regimen, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday. The CDC said the guidance does not imply an endorsement of the shot, which has not yet been authorized for use in the United States. Novavax expects to file for U.S. emergency use authorization in the fourth quarter of 2021.
The guidance offers clarity to participants in U.S. clinical vaccine trials at a time when more employers around the United States are mandating that staff get vaccinated against COVID-19.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- U.S.
- Novavax
ALSO READ
Japan will work closely with ally United States on Afghanistan response -PM Suga
A crash course in the United States on tracking, trapping and killing 'murder hornets'
Colombia to host Afghans making their way to the United States
Mexico wants talks with United States over auto content rules in trade pact
Hate crimes hit 12-year high in United States in 2020 -FBI