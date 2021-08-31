Left Menu

U.S. issues COVID-19 'do not travel' advisory for Switzerland

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-08-2021 03:55 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 03:55 IST
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday both warned against travel to Switzerland, Azerbaijan and Estonia because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries.

The CDC raised its travel advisory to "Level Four: Very High" for those countries, telling Americans they should avoid travel there, while the State Department issued "do not travel" advisories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

