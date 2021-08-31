New Zealand COVID-19 cases drop for second day in a row
31-08-2021
New Zealand reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, dropping for a second day in a row since the latest outbreak forced the country into a tight lockdown this month.
The total number of cases in the outbreak is 612, with 597 in Auckalnd and 15 in Wellington.
