New Zealand COVID-19 cases drop for second day in a row

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 31-08-2021 07:03 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 07:03 IST
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, dropping for a second day in a row since the latest outbreak forced the country into a tight lockdown this month.

The total number of cases in the outbreak is 612, with 597 in Auckalnd and 15 in Wellington.

