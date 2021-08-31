Left Menu

Australia agrees COVID-19 vaccine swap deal with Singapore

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 31-08-2021 08:42 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 08:42 IST
Australia will receive 500,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine from Singapore this week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, with Canberra returning the same quantity later in the year.

The vaccine swap deal will allow Australia, which is struggling to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, to accelerate its vaccination programme.

