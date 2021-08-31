Australia agrees COVID-19 vaccine swap deal with Singapore
Australia will receive 500,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine from Singapore this week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, with Canberra returning the same quantity later in the year.
The vaccine swap deal will allow Australia, which is struggling to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, to accelerate its vaccination programme.
