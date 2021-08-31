Left Menu

Uttarakhand: 3 cases of Delta Plus AY 2 variant of coronavirus reported in Nainital

Three cases of Delta Plus AY 2 variant of coronavirus was confirmed in Nainital district on Monday.

ANI | Nainital (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 31-08-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 11:28 IST
Uttarakhand: 3 cases of Delta Plus AY 2 variant of coronavirus reported in Nainital
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three cases of Delta Plus AY 2 variant of coronavirus was confirmed in Nainital district on Monday. Out of the 15 samples sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in July for confirmation of the Delta Plus variant, three confirmed the presence of Delta Plus sub-variant AY 2. However, the Delta Plus variant is not found in any, said district health officials.

Samples of relatives of patients who came positive and those who came in contact were also taken, but the reports of all were negative. Chief Medical Officer Dr Bhagirathi Joshi said the Delta Plus variant was not confirmed in any of the patients. The three patients in whom AY 2 variant was confirmed had mild symptoms of COVID. The patients have now completely recovered. Samples of all three people will be sent again for examination. The samples of MBBS students of the Government Medical College, Haldwani will also be sent to NCDC for examination of variants.

Nursing classes have also been postponed for two days after 19 MBBS students in the medical college reported COVID positive. COVID tests will also be done on nursing students. The Uttarakhand government on Monday announced the extension of the ongoing COVID-induced curfew in the state till September 7. The restrictions have been extended in view of the COVID situation.

For entry from other states, a certificate of two doses of COVID vaccine has to be produced. In the absence of this certificate, entry will be allowed only on an RTPCR negative report of not more than 72 hours old. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021