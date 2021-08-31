Australia will receive 500,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine from Singapore this week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, after Canberra agreed on a swap deal in a bid to curtail surging coronavirus infections. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

* British drugmaker AstraZeneca joined a growing list of companies in requiring U.S. employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to its offices. * European Union governments have agreed to remove the United States from the EU's safe travel list, meaning U.S. visitors and those from five other countries are likely to face tighter controls, such as COVID-19 tests and quarantines.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Japan's health minister said on Tuesday it was highly likely that foreign matter found in Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in the southern prefecture of Okinawa were caused when needles were stuck into the vials.

* Global miner BHP Group is mulling whether to make vaccinations for COVID-19 mandatory at its workplaces in Australia as the country's east battles ballooning virus cases. * China reported 37 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 30, compared with 23 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

* New Zealand's government reported that new COVID-19 cases fell for a second day, down to 49, amid the tight lockdown the country undertook during the latest outbreak this month. * New Zealand reported its first recorded death linked to the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the health ministry said after a woman suffered a rare heart muscle inflammation side effect.

AMERICAS * Louisiana hospitals largely escaped catastrophic damage from Hurricane Ida, but the storm created the "perfect petri dish" for the spread of the coronavirus, officials said.

* The Florida Department of Education said it has withheld funds from two school districts that made masks mandatory in classrooms this fall.. * Production on the new "Mission: Impossible" movie was shut down seven times due to the pandemic, according to a lawsuit filed on Monday that accuses the film's insurance company of failing to pay out for all but one of the costly stoppages.

* Brazil recorded 10,466 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 266 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said late Monday. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South African scientists have detected a new coronavirus variant with multiple mutations but are yet to establish whether it is more contagious or able to overcome the immunity provided by vaccines or prior infection. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* An advisory panel to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unanimously recommended the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people age 16 and older, an important step that could help accelerate vaccine mandates in the United States. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* China's businesses and the broader economy came under increasing pressure last month as factory activity expanded at a slower pace while the services sector slumped into contraction, hurt by coronavirus curbs and high raw material prices. * The Australian economy is still certain to contract sharply this quarter as coronavirus lockdowns hammer activity, but it might just avoid a recession, defined as two successive quarters of negative output figures.

* Japan's industrial output shrank in July as car production took a hit from a coronavirus resurgence in Asia that has cast doubt over the recovery in the world's third-largest economy. (Compiled by Sherry Jacob-Phillips; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)