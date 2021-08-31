Left Menu

GSK, SK Bioscience to test COVID-19 vaccine against AstraZeneca shot

Britain's GSK and South Korea's SK Bioscience said on Tuesday the drugmakers have begun a late-stage trial of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate to assess immune response when compared with AstraZeneca's approved shot.

The trial will enrol around 4,000 candidates globally and test SK's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, GBP510, in combination with GSK's vaccine booster following positive early-stage data https://www.skbioscience.co.kr/en/news/news_01_01?mode=view&id=91& earlier this month. Results from the GSK-SK study are expected in the first half next year, and the vaccine will be supplied worldwide through the World Health Organization-led vaccine sharing programme COVAX if approved, the companies said.

