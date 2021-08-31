Left Menu

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 31-08-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 14:16 IST
45 per 1,000 people in Mizoram COVID-positive
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Mizoram on Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike of 1,157 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 59,119, an official said.

At least 45 persons per 1,000 population have been infected by the coronavirus in the state, taking into account the 2011 census, he said.

As per the 2011 census, Mizoram's population was 10.97 lakh.

Among the new patients were 219 children (18.92 percent), the official said.

Aizawl district reported more than half of the new cases at 679, he said.

The positivity rate was 8.32 percent as the fresh cases were detected after testing 13,040 samples, he said.

Most of the new cases were detected through Fluorescent Immunoassay tests (28.60 percent), while some cases were found through RT-PCR tests (11.89 percent), TrueNat tests (18.37 percent), and rapid antigen test (7.97 percent).

Of the new patients, 503 have symptoms.

There are 9,107 active cases in the state at present. So far, 49,798 people have recovered, including 358 on Monday.

At least 214 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 84.23 percent and the fatality rate is 0.36 percent.

Till Monday, 2.36 lakh people have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

