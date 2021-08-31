Left Menu

AIIMS, Rishikesh signs MoU with King's College, London

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 31-08-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 15:27 IST
AIIMS, Rishikesh signs MoU with King's College, London
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences here has signed an MoU with King's College, London to deal with a possible third wave of COVID-19 in a more effective manner.

Under the MoU signed on Monday, the UK firm British Telecom will provide AIIMS, Rishikesh 50 4G supported tablets equipped with a software that will help the premier institute run its ICUs virtually in consultation with international health experts in case a third wave hits India, AIIMS-Rishikesh Director Ravikant said on Tuesday. Describing it as a major step towards ensuring quality care of patients, Ravikant said King's College, London is currently providing around 180 hospitals in Britain with such healthcare services under an initiative called ''Life Science UK.''

