Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Exclusive-Thailand's elderly lag behind in COVID vaccination drive, data show and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge

Australia will receive 500,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine from Singapore this week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, after Canberra agreed on a swap deal in a bid to curtail surging coronavirus infections. The agreement, which will see Australia return the same amount of Pfizer vaccine doses to Singapore in December, will allow Canberra to accelerate its vaccination program as daily cases near record levels for the country.

Exclusive-Thailand's elderly lag behind in COVID vaccination drive, data show

Just two weeks before her long-awaited vaccine appointment in Bangkok, Anyamanee Puttaraksa's 62-year-old mother became feverish. Three days later, her mother tested positive for COVID-19. Four hours afterward, she died. Alongside Anyamanee's grief is anger at a vaccine rollout that has left the elderly among Thailand's least-vaccinated groups - a contrast to much of the rest of the world, where vulnerable older people have been a priority.

China plans pilot programme for healthcare service pricing reform

China's National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA) on Tuesday issued a guideline on pilot programs to deepen price reform of its healthcare services. The pricing mechanism for healthcare services in China currently still has shortcomings, and the country aims to have experience gained from pilot programs ready for national adoption by 2025, NHSA said in a statement.

Japan health minister says Okinawa vaccine contaminants likely from needle stick

Japan's health minister said on Tuesday it was highly likely that foreign matter found in Moderna Inc COVID-19 vaccines in the southern prefecture of Okinawa were caused when needles were stuck into the vials. Some Moderna shots were temporarily halted in Okinawa on Sunday after foreign materials were discovered in vials and syringes. The health ministry said later needles may have been incorrectly inserted into vials, breaking off bits of the rubber stopper.

New Zealand COVID-19 cases drop for second day amid lockdowns

New Zealand's government on Tuesday reported that new COVID-19 cases fell for a second day, down to 49, amid the tight lockdown the country undertook during the latest outbreak this month. Except for a small number of cases in February, New Zealand was mainly coronavirus-free for months, until an outbreak of the Delta variant imported from Australia prompted Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to order a snap nationwide lockdown on Aug. 17.

EU says it has reached goal of vaccinating 70% of adults

The European Commission said on Tuesday that 70% of the European Union's adult population had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, hitting a target it set at the beginning of the year. The announcement marks a milestone in the EU vaccination strategy after a slow start, but it also masks big differences among EU countries, with some nations exceeding the 70% goal, while others in the poorer eastern region of the bloc are far behind.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: South Africa detects new coronavirus variant

Johnson & Johnson's HIV vaccine fails mid-stage Africa study

Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday its experimental vaccine failed to provide sufficient protection against HIV in sub-Saharan Africa to young women who accounted for a large number of infections last year. The results from the mid-stage study are the latest setback to efforts to develop a vaccine to prevent HIV or human immunodeficiency virus, which causes AIDS that had infected over 37 million people globally as of 2020.

South Korean lawmakers mandate cameras in operating rooms after surgery deaths

South Korean lawmakers voted on Tuesday to require hospitals to place surveillance cameras in operating rooms after a series of medical accidents involving unqualified staff who stood in for surgeons. With the bill's passage, South Korea will be the first developed country to require closed-circuit cameras to record surgical procedures.

Singapore reports most coronavirus cases in nearly 6 weeks

Singapore on Tuesday reported 156 new local coronavirus cases, its highest number in almost six weeks. Singapore had fully vaccinated 80% of its population against COVID-19 as of Sunday, one of the highest rates in the world, reaching a threshold for the city-state to further ease its restrictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)