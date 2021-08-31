Nigeria prioritising four COVID-19 vaccines, not including Sinopharm

Nigeria is prioritising the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines against COVID-19, the head of the country's primary healthcare agency said on Tuesday when asked whether the Sinopharm vaccine would be used in the country.

Faisal Shuaib said the Sinopharm shot had been approved by the Nigerian medicines regulator "for emergency use", but rolling it out was not a priority.

