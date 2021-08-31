Nigeria prioritising four COVID-19 vaccines, not including Sinopharm
Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 31-08-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 19:15 IST
- Country:
- Nigeria
Nigeria is prioritising the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines against COVID-19, the head of the country's primary healthcare agency said on Tuesday when asked whether the Sinopharm vaccine would be used in the country.
Faisal Shuaib said the Sinopharm shot had been approved by the Nigerian medicines regulator "for emergency use", but rolling it out was not a priority.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pfizer
- AstraZeneca
- Nigeria
- Sinopharm
- Moderna
- Nigerian
- Johnson & Johnson
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nigeria's Buhari signs historic oil overhaul bill into law
Gunmen abduct 19 people from college in northwest Nigeria
Nigeria's Buhari signs historic oil overhaul bill into law
Egypt receives third batch of AstraZeneca vaccine via COVAX Facility
Poland to send 650,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Ukraine