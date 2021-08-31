Left Menu

For second time in 5 days, India administers over 1 cr COVID vaccine doses in single day

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage touched the 65 crore mark on Tuesday with over 1 crore vaccine doses being administered in a single day in the country today, for the second time in five days, informed the Union health ministry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 19:34 IST
For second time in 5 days, India administers over 1 cr COVID vaccine doses in single day
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage touched the 65 crore mark on Tuesday with over 1 crore vaccine doses being administered in a single day in the country today, for the second time in five days, informed the Union health ministry. As per data available on CoWIN portal, as many as 1,08,84,899 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the country today.

"The country has set a new record! PM @NarendraModi's #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine campaign broke its previous record of more than 1.09 crore doses and created a new record today. Today, more vaccines have been administered in the country than this and this number is increasing continuously. Congratulations to all the countrymen!" said Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya on Twitter today. In another tweet, Mandaviya said, "One crore, two times, in five days. Congratulations, as India administers another 1 crore #COVID19 vaccinations today. The highest one-day record of 1.09 crore vaccine doses achieved till 6 pm - and still counting! Under PM @NarendraModi ji, India is fighting strongly against corona."

"Another milestone achieved in the world's largest vaccination drive under PM @NarendraModi ji. 50 crore people received their first #COVID19 vaccine dose. I applaud the hard work of COVID warriors and the diligence of citizens in helping achieve this momentous feat," added Mandaviya in another tweet today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021