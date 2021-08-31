Left Menu

Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora donates medical equipment worth Rs 2.5 cr

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 31-08-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 19:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora on Tuesday handed over medical equipment like ICU beds and ventilators worth Rs 2.5 crore to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital from his Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund.

Bora said the equipment will be helpful for COVID-19 and other patients of at least six districts -- Darrang, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji and Nagaon -- who get treated at the medical college.

The items which were donated include ICU beds, ventilators, oxygen concentrators with SpO2 monitoring, inbuilt nebulisers, mattresses, multi-para monitors, wheel chairs and trolley stretchers.

The equipment worth Rs 2.5 crore was given from the MPLAD fund, Bora said. The six districts have reported many COVID-19 cases in recent months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

