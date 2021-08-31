Left Menu

Ayush medicines prove effective in dealing with post-Covid issues: MoS for Ayush

The Minister was addressing a webinar organized by the All India Institute of Ayurveda under the Ministry of AYUSH, on the role of AYUSH system in the management of COVID-19 on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 20:35 IST
Shri Munjpara said that the Ministry of Ayush regularly issued protocols from time to time to combat Covid-19 and people have benefited in a big way from medicines like Giloy. Image Credit: ANI
Minister of State for Ayush Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai said that Ayush medicines have also proved effective in dealing with post-Covid issues. He added that the Corona pandemic was still lurking around and there was a need for everyone to be alert and follow the Covid protocol.

The Minister was addressing a webinar organized by the All India Institute of Ayurveda under the Ministry of AYUSH, on the role of the AYUSH system in the management of COVID-19 on Monday. The event was organized as the first in a series of week-long AYUSH programmes under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', a celebration to commemorate 75 years of India's freedom next year.

Shri Munjpara said that the Ministry of Ayush regularly issued protocols from time to time to combat Covid-19 and people have benefited in a big way from medicines like Giloy. "There have been several clinical studies on Ayush practices and more research is required in the sector. The Ministry of Ayush welcomes those who want to do research in Ayush" said the Ayush minister.

Addressing the webinar, D Senthil Pandian, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, said that while the entire country was preparing to fight the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Ayush has also prepared a blueprint. He added that the infrastructure of the Ayush sector was expected to be ramped up in the coming days to make the benefits of Ayush systems available to the people of the country at a wider level.

Explaining the benefits of the Ayurveda and other streams of Ayush in the management of mild and moderate cases of Covid-19, Dr Tanuja Nesari, Director, All India Institute of Ayurveda said that the recovery rate at the Covid centre set up at the institute has been more than 99 percent. "Not only were the corona infected patients cured in the Covid Centre, but there was also no loss of life even among the doctors, nursing staff and other hospital staff engaged in their treatment. The biggest reason for this was that everyone followed the Ayush protocol. I myself take Ayush medicines and am healthy for the last two years," she said.

MDNIY Director Dr Ishwar Basavaraddi, NCH Chairman Dr Anil Khurana, CCISM Chairman Vaidya Jayant Dev Pujari, CCRAS Director General N Srikanth and Vice Chancellors of various institutions were also present in the webinar.

(With Inputs from PIB)

