Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 20:39 IST
(OFFICIAL)-U.S. adds Canada to its "reconsider travel" advisory list amid COVID-19 -State Dept

The U.S. State Department has raised its travel advisory alert for Canada to a "level 3 – reconsider travel" status amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The department, along with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Monday warned against travel to Switzerland, among other countries because of rising cases of the novel coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

