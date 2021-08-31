Left Menu

Two top vaccine regulators to leave U.S. FDA

The FDA is "confident in the expertise and ability of our staff to continue our critical public health work, including evaluating COVID-19 vaccines," spokesperson Stephanie Caccomo said in an emailed statement. Dr. Marion Gruber, director of the FDA's Office of Vaccines Research and Review (OVRR), plans to retire on Oct. 31, according to a memo from Peter Marks, director of the agency's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER).

Reuters | New York | Updated: 31-08-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 21:04 IST
Two top vaccine regulators to leave U.S. FDA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Two of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's top vaccine regulators plan to leave the agency in the next several months, the FDA said on Tuesday. The FDA is "confident in the expertise and ability of our staff to continue our critical public health work, including evaluating COVID-19 vaccines," spokesperson Stephanie Caccomo said in an emailed statement.

Dr. Marion Gruber, director of the FDA's Office of Vaccines Research and Review (OVRR), plans to retire on Oct. 31, according to a memo from Peter Marks, director of the agency's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER). OVRR is part of CBER. Gruber had been with the FDA for 32 years.

Gruber's deputy, Dr. Philip Krause, also plans to leave the FDA in November, according to Marks. Marks said he will serve as the acting director of the vaccines group while the FDA searches for its next director. The search process will begin immediately, he said.

The memo did not give a reason for Gruber's or Krause's departures. The departures were first reported by BioCentury earlier on Tuesday.

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021