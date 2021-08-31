Left Menu

Italy reports 75 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 5,498 new cases

Italy reported 75 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, up from 53 the previous day, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 5,498 from 4,257, the health ministry said. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 544 from a previous 548. Some 307,643 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 109,803, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 31-08-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 21:14 IST
Italy reports 75 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 5,498 new cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 75 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, up from 53 the previous day, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 5,498 from 4,257, the health ministry said. A total of 129,221 deaths linked to COVID-19 have been registered in Italy since its outbreak emerged in February last year. That is the second-highest tally in Europe behind Britain and the eighth-highest globally. Italy has reported 4.54 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,252 on Tuesday, down from 4,264 a day earlier. There were 49 new admissions to intensive care units, decreasing from 50 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 544 from a previous 548.

Some 307,643 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 109,803, the health ministry said.

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021