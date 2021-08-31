MP: Indore completes inoculating entire eligible population with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Indore, which was once the worst COVID-19 affected district in Madhya Pradesh, has reached a major milestone by vaccinating its entire eligible population with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, an official said on Tuesday. The administration had set the target of vaccinating 28,07,559 eligible persons against COVID-19, and so far, 28,08,212 citizens have received the first jab in the district, Indore collector Manish Singh said.
“Indore is the only district in the country, among the regions with a population above 10 lakh, to vaccinate 100 per cent of its eligible population with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine,” Singh said.
Of 28,08,212 eligible beneficiaries, nearly 10 lakh had been administered both doses of the vaccine, he said.
During the recent visit to Indore city, Chouhan has given the target to the local administration to inoculate the entire eligible population with the first dose of the vaccine.
As per the official figures, Indore has so far recorded 1,53,055 COVID-19 cases so far, which includes 1,391 casualties.
