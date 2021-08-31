Britain records 32,181 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Britain on Tuesday recorded 32,181 new cases COVID-19, up from 26,476 the previous day following a long holiday weekend, official government figures showed.

Britain reported 50 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, compared to the 48 recorded on Monday.

