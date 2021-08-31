Over eight lakh vaccine jabs given in Gujarat, highest in a day

Over eight lakh doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Gujarat on Tuesday, the highest in a day in the state so far, an official release said.

Also, August saw a total of 1.34 crore doses being administered, highest in a month since the inoculation drive began in January, it added.

Against the average of five lakh per day, as many as 8.01 lakh eligible persons were given vaccine jabs on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had set the administration the target of vaccinating at least one crore persons in August, the release added. The actual figure crossed 1.34 crore.

Of 4.93 crore eligible persons above the age of 18 in the state, 3.46 crore or 70.20 per cent have received the first dose, while 1.16 crore persons have been given the second dose too. In all, Gujarat has administered over 4.46 crore doses to date.

Chief minister Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel congratulated health workers and doctors for achieving this feat, said the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)