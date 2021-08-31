Bengal reports 13 more COVID-19 fatalities

West Bengal's COVID-19 toll rose to 18,447 after 13 more patients succumbed to the virus on Tuesday, a bulletin released by the health department said. The coronavirus tally mounted to 15,21,342 with 640 fresh cases, it said.

The state now has 8,815 active cases, while 15,21,342 people have recovered from the disease so far, with the discharge rate improving to 98.24 per cent. The single-day deaths include four fatalities from North 24 Parganas and three in the metropolis. West Bengal has tested 1,70,01,048 samples for COVID-19 thus far, including 33,118 since Monday, the bulletin added.

