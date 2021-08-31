Left Menu

Nearly 2.5 lakh vaccine doses administered in Pune district

As many as 1.50 lakh doses, given by the Bajaj Group as part of Corporate Social Responsibility initiative to the Pune Zilla Parishad, were administered at various centres in 13 tehsils, officials said.Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad said a special vaccination drive was organized for this.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 31-08-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 23:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 2,49,152 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Pune district on Tuesday, the highest in a day so far, an official release said.

A total of 81,40,496 vaccine jabs have been administered in the district till now. While 59,40,280 people have received the first dose, 22,00,216 have got both the doses.

On Tuesday, over 1.68 lakh doses were administered in rural areas. As many as 1.50 lakh doses, given by the Bajaj Group as part of Corporate Social Responsibility initiative to the Pune Zilla Parishad, were administered at various centres in 13 tehsils, officials said.

Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad said a special vaccination drive was organized for this.

