No evidence that Ivory Coast patient had Ebola, says WHO
Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 00:59 IST
New testing has found no evidence that the woman in Ivory Coast who tested positive earlier this month for Ebola actually had the virus, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.
"WHO considers that the patient did not have Ebola virus disease and further analysis on the cause of her illness is ongoing," it said in a statement.
