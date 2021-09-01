Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* The pandemic will cause the main U.S. Social Security trust fund reserves to be depleted in 2033, a year sooner than an estimate made a year ago, as a steep drop in employment shrank revenues, the U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday. * U.S. consumer confidence fell to a six-month low in August as worries about soaring COVID-19 infections and higher inflation dimmed the outlook for the economy.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2021 01:25 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 01:22 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Around 14 million U.S. residents received their first dose of a COVID-19 shot in August, about 4 million more than in July, White House officials said on Tuesday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

* France aims to have administered a third shot of a COVID-19 vaccine to some 18 million people by early 2022, a health ministry official said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Thai lawmakers began a censure debate against the prime minister, as opponents threatened to intensify street protests fuelled by frustration at his government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis. * Hong Kong's government is facing growing pressure from business lobby groups to open borders or risk losing executives and investment as it shows no sign of easing one of the world's strictest quarantine programmes.

* New Zealand's government reported that new cases fell for a second day, after the country implemented a tight lockdown in response to the latest outbreak this month. AMERICAS

* Brazilian researchers have found that a molecule in the venom of a type of snake inhibited coronavirus reproduction in monkey cells, a possible first step toward a drug to combat the virus causing COVID-19. * The U.S. State Department has raised its travel advisory alert for Canada to a "level 3 – reconsider travel" status amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it said in a statement.

* Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf issued a mask mandate for all K-12 school and child care facilities to protect against the spread of COVID-19. * Two of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's top vaccine regulators plan to leave the agency in the next several months, the agency said.

* The spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 threatens the fragile recovery of U.S. restaurants, according to a report from the National Restaurant Association. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Nigeria is prioritising the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, the official heading the country's COVID-19 vaccination campaign said when asked whether the Sinopharm shot would be used in the country. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* South Korea's SK Bioscience and Britain's GSK said they had begun a late-stage trial of their vaccine candidate against AstraZeneca's approved shot, the second study of its kind globally. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* A gauge of global equities headed for its seventh consecutive month of gains on Tuesday, but stocks and the dollar traded flat on the day as weak economic data suggested slower growth ahead and investors awaited a U.S. jobs report at week's end. * The pandemic will cause the main U.S. Social Security trust fund reserves to be depleted in 2033, a year sooner than an estimate made a year ago, as a steep drop in employment shrank revenues, the U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday.

* U.S. consumer confidence fell to a six-month low in August as worries about soaring COVID-19 infections and higher inflation dimmed the outlook for the economy. * India's economy rebounded in the April-June quarter even while a devastating second wave of COVID-19 swept the country, with growth of over 20% compared to a year earlier driven by a surge in manufacturing and higher consumer spending.

(Compiled by Amy Caren Daniel; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global
4
EIB signs €15 million deal with Dutch cybersecurity company EclecticIQ

EIB signs €15 million deal with Dutch cybersecurity company EclecticIQ

 Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021